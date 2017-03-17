David Brophy wins Commonwealth super-middleweight title

The Lanarkshire boxer took the belt with a seventh-round stoppage of Zak Dunn.

Champion: Brophy has the first belt of his career. David Brophy

Lanarkshire boxer David Brophy has become a Commonwealth champion after winning his title fight with Zak Dunn in Australia.

The 26-year old super-middleweight won the first major belt of his career by stopping holder Dunn in the seventh round of the fight in Victoria. He handed the big-hitting Australian the first defeat of his 24-fight career so far and lined himself up for bigger challenges in the years to come.

For Brophy, it was only the third stoppage win of his 21 fights so far and was the latest step in his return after losing to George Groves in a world title fight in April of last year.