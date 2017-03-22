Taylor plots route to Vegas return with title defence

Josh Taylor fights Warren Joubert at Meadowbank on Friday.

Dream: Taylor (left) wants a return to Las Vegas after Meadowbank bout against Warren Joubert (right). SNS Group

Josh Taylor has his eye on a return to boxing's biggest stage as he prepares to defend his Commonwealth title against Warren Joubert.

The 26-year-old had a taste of Las Vegas two months ago when he was on the undercard of Carl Frampton's loss to Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Taylor won a points victory in Vegas over Alfonso Olvera to extend his unbeaten record to eight fights.

Now he is to put his Commonwealth super-lightweight belt on the line against South African fighter Warren "The Warrior" Joubert at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh as he aims for a world title and another Sin City fight.

"That's what every boxer dreams of," said Taylor. "It would be amazing.

"It was brilliant over there. We had our own house, own chef, own gym and basketball court.

"We then moved into Vegas on the week of the fight and it was good to be around Carl, watching how he does things, his approach to things and his professionalism.

"I wasn't expecting to say a few words at the press conference, at one of the biggest boxing stages in the world.

"It was a bit like the cat got my tongue.

"But it is all learning. It is all experience and it has stood me in good stead for the future."

Taylor said that he was anticipating a real test against Joubert, a 35-year-old with 26 wins behind him.

"He is a tough fighter," said Taylor. "I have seen some footage of him.

"He comes forward and he has a heart of a lion so I am expecting a tough fight and I have trained for a tough fight.

"I am in good shape and I am going to make sure I keep that belt."

The challenger warned that he wasn't simply turning up to be a detail in Taylor's rise to the top.

"We haven't come here on holiday, we have come to fight and I am looking to go away with the Commonwealth belt," Joubert said.

"Josh is a good fighter, a Commonwealth Gold medallist but that was as an amateur.

"This is a professional game. Josh has had eight fights, I have had 35 so I am ready for a tough fight.

"They don't call me 'The Warrior' for nothing."