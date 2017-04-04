Scots target record medal haul at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Team aiming for 30 podium finishes on the Gold Coast in Australia in 12 months.

Punching high: The Gold Coast Games start on April 4, 2018. SNS Group

Scotland are targeting a record medal haul at next year's Commonwealth Games.

According to the head of Team Scotland, athletes are gunning for a glittering 30 medals on the Gold Coast.

Chef de Mission Jon Doig, speaking 12 months before the games get under way, said they are looking "for that best ever overseas performance".

"It is really exciting to celebrate one year to go until the next Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and to think that this time next year our team of around 220 athletes will be marching into the Carrara Stadium for the opening ceremony," he said.

"Scottish athletes from all the different sports love the opportunity to come together as Team Scotland for the Commonwealth Games and we believe our strong team ethos plays a big part in the team's overall success."

Scotland won 29 medals in Melbourne in 2006 and Doig hopes to eclipse that number. They won 53 medals at the home games in Glasgow in 2014.

"We believe this is a realistic and ambitious target, given that there are largely the same sports as on the 2006 programme and at the same time of year," he said.

"We believe our plans are well on track and already we are seeing some exciting Scottish performances as athletes bid to meet the rigorous selection standards set at top six in the Commonwealth."

The Gold Coast Games start on April 4, 2018, with around 220 athletes proudly flying the flag for Scotland.

Joining them for the first time will be Scotland's beach volleyball team.

Team Scotland Volleyball member Lynne Beattie. SNS Group

Despite having some of the finest white sandy beaches in the world, Scotland is not often viewed as a natural home of beach volleyball.

Scottish Volleyball is thrilled to have the sport included on the programme for the very first time.

Two new permanent courts have recently been installed at Portobello beach by Edinburgh Beach Volleyball Club.

Leading the charge for Scotland is Lynne Beattie and partner and former British champion Melissa Coutts, both from Edinburgh.

The duo have recently returned from a strong show of form in Sydney, Australia, where they recorded Scotland's first win in the first round of a FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour event.

Beattie said: "Last year when the news came out that beach volleyball was being included in Gold Coast 2018, is when we really started to work hard.

"Mel and I both work, so we have to fit in training sessions in the cold and dark or whatever the weather, but it is great to have this permanent facility here at Portobello.

"We've set Gold Coast as our goal and we hope the win in Sydney last month is just the start of it. We're going to play in as many events as we can this summer and try and qualify for the games."

Scottish Volleyball is thrilled to see the sport included. SNS Group

The Commonwealth Games is currently the only multi-sport event in which Scots can compete under the saltire.

Scotland has competed in every event since the first Empire Games in 1930 and has hosted the games three times - twice in Edinburgh 1970 and 1986 and most recently in Glasgow in 2014.

The Glasgow games were Scotland's most successfull, at home at Glasgow 2014, picking up 19 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze medals to finish fourth.

Scotland's most successful overseas games were in Melbourne in 2006 with 11 gold, seven silver and 11 bronze meals.

Doig is determined to see the athletes beat their overseas record.

He said: "Overall we are confident we will have a strong and highly motivated team and we are looking forward to what we are sure will be a fantastic games in Gold Coast next year."

