Watch the Grand National with STV on air and online

You can see all of the day's racing from Aintree on the STV Player.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5389707430001-grand-national-preview.jpg" />

The biggest day in racing is here and you can watch all of the action live on STV and on the STV Player.

Ed Chamberlin presents exclusive free-to-air coverage of the Grand National Festival at Aintree which culminates in the most famous race of all, the Randox Health Grand National at 5.15pm on STTV this Saturday.

Our coverage will feature a four-and-a-quarter hour afternoon broadcast from 2pm. Four races lead up to the Grand National itself, when 40 runners will jump the 30 famous fences including iconic obstacles like Becher's Brook and The Chair.

Main presenter Ed Chamberlin will be assisted by Oli Bell as chief on-course reporter, while the unique layout of the Grand National course means three commentators are required, so Mark Johnson and Ian Bartlett will provide back-up to Richard Hoiles.