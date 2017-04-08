One For Arthur claims victory at Aintree Grand National

Jockey Derek Fox rode the horse to the first Scottish victory since 1979.

Winner: Derek Fox crosses the line. David Davies/PA Wire/ PA Images

One For Arthur has given Scotland its second ever winner in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Despite jumping into Blaklion at the second-last fence, the 14-1 shot was spring-heeled at the final obstacle of the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Responding to everything asked of him by Derek Fox, the Lucinda Russell-trained runner galloped on resolutely to keep Cause Of Causes at bay.

He clinched victory the world's greatest steeplechase, the first Scottish winner since Rubstic in 1979.

Fox only returned to horse racing this week after suffering a broken collarbone and wrist.

He said: "It's unbelievable. I can't believe it.

"He just jumped so well, even though he was a long way back. He never missed a fence, within reason. He was unbelievable.

"I was lucky to get back in time - I want to thank Jack Berry House. Without them I wouldn't have got back in time and I wouldn't have been as fit as I am."