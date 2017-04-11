  • STV
Burns: I will show Indongo why I have not retired yet

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Ricky Burns plans to add two more titles to his collection when he faces Julius Indongo.

Ricky Burns plans to show Julius Indongo he still has plenty left in the tank when the two meet in their super-lightweight world title unification fight on Saturday.

The Scot will put his WBA crown on the line with Nambian Indongo risking his IBF and IBO belts at the Hydro.

At a public workout ahead of the fight, 34-year old Indongo said he was surprised that Burns, a year younger, had not retired yet.

Burns, who has world titles at three different weights, says he will show he is nowhere near done with fighting at the highest level.

"I heard of Ricky Burns a long way back," Indongo said. "I thought he was retired by now.

"It's a great honour to see him in front of me, although I never expected to see it by this time."

Burns will be making the second defence of the title he won against Michele Di Rocco and insists he can continue his reign for years to come.

"I'm going to show him on Saturday night the reason I've not retired," he said. 

"People have been mentioning stuff and asking 'how long do you have left?' but I've still got a few years in me yet.

"There's still plenty left in the tank. We're going to empty it out on him on Saturday night."

Indongo, who has a perfect record from 21 fights, had not fought outside Namibia before taking on Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow last December. 

He knocked out the champion in 40 seconds but Burns said he would not read too much into that encounter.

"He went out and knocked the champion out in the first 30 or 40 seconds but that could have happened to anyone," he said. 

"He could have caught him cold. Because he's so tall with long arms he is going to be awkward but is he going to be the devastating puncher that everybody says he is?

"I'm going to find out on Saturday but hopefully not. We're prepared for a hard 12 rounds but we'll see how he likes it going into the second half of the fight."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.