Ricky Burns: 'This will be my biggest night in boxing'

The 'Rickster' aims to add two more belts to his WBA world title this Saturday.

Unification: There are three belts on the line on Saturday. SNS Group

Ricky Burns says it will be the biggest night of his boxing life when he takes on Julius Indongo in their super lightweight unification fight on Saturday.

The Scot will put his WBA world title on the line at the SSE Hydro whilst aiming to add Indongo's IBF and IBO world titles to his collection.

After a successful defence of his world crown against Kiryl Relikh in October, Burns says he is confident of the win on what will be the latest in a series of huge events in the 34-year old's career.

"I'm taking it one fight at a time," he said. "This is a big, big night, the biggest I've had.

"We spoke about unification fights at super featherweight and lightweight and now it's here - I just can't wait.

"There were easier fights out there and maybe even more lucrative fights, but this is the fight I wanted and I'm confident that things will go well.

"When I first started out you always think about winning belts and being in massive fights, but I never set myself any targets.

"I just worked hard and when I got the chances, I took them and it paid off."

This will be the third time Burns will defend a boxing title in front of a strong home support at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Despite being a three-weight world champion, Burns says he puts his achievements to the back of his mind when he steps into the ring.

"I don't think about what I've done so far and I won't until I hang them up. In my eyes, a fight is a fight.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm happy with what I've achieved and people always say that I'm a three-weight world champion and only one of three ever in Britain, but I've not really thought about it and it's not sunk in."