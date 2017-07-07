Ricky Burns and Anthony Crolla set for all-British bout

The Scot is prepared to travel to Manchester for a light welterweight clash.

Fight night: Ricky Burns suffered defeat in his light welterweight unification title fight with Julius Indongo. SNS

Ricky Burns is set to take on former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla in an all-British bout later this year.

The Coatbridge boxer, a former three-weight world champion, is prepared to take on Manchester-born Crolla in his home city should the Englishman step up to light welterweight.

October 14 has been pencilled in as a provisional fight date.

The duo have both suffered disappointing defeats in title fights this year and see the clash as the perfect opportunity to get their careers back on track.

Burns failed to unify the super lightweight division in April as IBF and IBO champion Julius Indongo took his WBA title on points.

Meanwhile, Crolla lost a rematch with Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight crown in March.

Both boxers declared their interest in the fight on social media last night.