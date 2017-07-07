  • STV
Taylor to let fists do the talking after Davies clashes

STV

The two undefeated fighters had to be separated at today's weigh-in.

Josh Taylor plans to let his fists do the talking after two heated pre-fight encounters with opponent Ohara Davies.

The unbeaten fighters face off at Braehead Arena on Saturday in a super-lightweight clash, with the winner set to move onto future world championship opportunities.

Tempers flared between the duo at Thursday's final press conference and escalated further at Friday's weigh-in when the fighters butted heads.

Commonwealth champion Taylor - looking to extended his perfect nine-fight winning streak as a pro, which includes eight KOs - believes trash talking Londoner Davies is showing signs of nerves.

"He was trying to wind me up and hoping I am going to bite - but I'm not bothered," said the 26-year-old.

"That's his nerves kicking in. I'm nice and calm and so confident.

"I've trained so hard and I'm in great shape - sharp, fit and strong. So I don't need to talk.

"He's either getting edgy or trying to have a laugh. But he's a clown anyway. I just need to stay relaxed and focused.

"He's going to look silly on Saturday because I'm in serious shape and have been sparring really well. He's got to back his words up on Saturday and he'll be eating them.

"He can say what he wants but if he comes up to me close I'm going to go mad with him and he'll feel a right hook in his face."

And Taylor believes hostilities between the two could continue long after the final bell.

"I doubt we would ever end up friends," said Taylor. "His attitude and patter doesn't go down too well. Scottish people don't like that sort of stuff.

"There is a slim chance of me embracing him at the end. Once I see him defeated on the canvas or on points, I'll be saying 'see you later'.

"Usually, if there's respect after a fight it's because they are genuinely nice guys. But he's an a******e, so there won't be any shaking hands, just 'cheers for that, see you later'.

"I just dislike him. It was him who started this on Twitter after I boxed Dave Ryan and I replied 'let's go'. It's him who has been doing all the bad-mouthing.

"As for the guy from Towie, I think I shut him up on Twitter. That's the kind of fake guys Davies runs about with, tools. I'd rather be racing a motorbike or eating burger and chips."

