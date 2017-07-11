Record 13 Scots to compete at 2017 World Championships

The country will have a record representation of athletes in Team GB and NI.

Clockwise: Eilidh Doyle, Zoey Clark and Laura Muir will take part in the tournament in August. SNS/PA

Scotland will have a record representation at the 2017 World Championships after 13 athletes were named in the Team GB and NI squad.

It is almost double the previous highest tally, when seven Scots were selected for the tournament in Helsinki in 1983.

The same number were chosen for Beijing two years ago.

Scottish Athlete of the Year Laura Muir will compete in the 1500m and 5000m following the announcement from British Athletics and after proving her fitness.

She recently suffered a stress fracture in her left foot.

More Scots could be added to the tally of 13 when the final selection wave is announced on July 25.

There are also IAAF invitations to be issued to athletes ranked in the top 32 in the world not otherwise selected, which could open the door for more Scots.

Performance director Rodger Harkins told the official Scottish Athletics site: "We should never be under the impression that selection for a British team at this level comes lightly.

"It comes after many years of hard work and dedication, sacrifice by athletes and families, and strong commitment, guidance and experience from coaches.

"Looking through those selected, I can see examples of that in each and every one of those 13 Scottish names."

He added: "I've said previously I did have a slight concern that the year after an Olympics might be a little problematic.

"It can be the case and has been sometimes in the past - essentially it is the first year in a four-year Olympic cycle.

"For them it's not enough to qualify for the hames - they want to get into finals if they can and prove themselves on the world stage. That's the right attitude and I'd urge them all to be as competitive as they can.

"Obviously there was a strong representation last year for the Olympics but there are others now who have stepped up like Zoey Clark, Jake Wightman and Guy Learmonth - and they've achieved it via PB performances."

Marathon runner Robbie Simpson - named after finishing second Briton at the London Marathon - has had to withdraw because of a calf injury.

Selected Scottish athletes