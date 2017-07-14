Mayweather/McGregor good for sport, says McGregor's coach

McGregor faces Mayweather next month in the big-money clash in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor's trainer John Kavanagh says the big money clash between his fighter and Floyd Mayweather will not harm MMA or boxing and hopes instead it will be a positive for combat sports.

Kavanagh, who was speaking ahead of a UFC event at the SSE Hydro on Sunday, says he doesn't think the fight will damage the reputation of either sport.

McGregor and Mayweather are set to square off next month in Las Vegas in the T-Mobile Arena, and Kavanagh says the event has transcended across the sporting world.

He said: "I've heard 'if Conor wins it's going to damage boxing and if Mayweather wins it will damage MMA', to be honest for me it can only help grow both sports.

"This contest has really crossed over to the mainstream.

"There are people watching across all sports and maybe when the fight is over regardless of the result we get people looking forward to the next big MMA fight or more people looking forward to the next big boxing bout.

"So for me combat sports wins", he said.

The MMA trainer did however admit he does not miss travelling with McGregor during the global press tour for the fight.

The two fighters have been in several countries so far promoting their fight, which will be under normal boxing rules, and Kavanagh says he enjoys the fact he gets to watch the press conferences from his hotel room.

He said: "To be 100% honest, not really, it looks more glamorous than it is being rushed from one airport to the hotel and then the venue.

"Then you just start to get settled then you are on to the next one, so it's kind of fun that I get to do my day which I enjoy doing which is being in the gym or helping these guys get ready.

"Then at night time I get to watch a bit of entertainment on YouTube so I'm getting the best part of it."