Richie Ramsay set to be only Scot to make Open cut

The Aberdonian is two under par at the halfway mark after carding a second round 72.

Richie Ramsay: Aberdonian is three behind leading back on Friday afternoon. SNS Group

Golfer Richie Ramsey could be the only Scot to play the weekend at this year's Open at Royal Birkdale after carding an even round score of 72 to remain at two under for the first two rounds.

The Aberdonian is three shots behind the leading pack of Jordan Speith and Brooks Koepka, who sit at five under, with the afternoon session still to finish at Royal Birkdale.

So far every other Scottish golfer to finish their round is expected to miss the cut, currently projected at four over, with Russell Knox the only other golfer with a real chance of making the weekend.

David Drysdale had a horrific finish to his round with two bogeys in the last three holes to finish five over par and just one shot above the cut.

Paul Lawrie is another Scot who will not be making it to the weekend after carding a round of nine over par to finish nine over overall for the tournament.

It was also a disappointing afternoon for amateur Connor Syme. After a promising first round, the 22-year-old carded a round of six over par on Friday to finish with a score of nine over for the tournament.

Veteran Sandy Lyle is currently also expected to miss the cut, with the 59-year-old currently sitting at 12 over through ten holes.

Current standings for Scottish golfers after second round:

Richie Ramsey -2

David Drysdale +5

Russell Knox +6 (through 7)

Martin Laird +7

Connor Syme (a) +9

Paul Lawrie +9

Sandy Lyle +13 (through ten)