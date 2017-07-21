  • STV
Judy Murray: Andy assessing options before US Open

Ronnie Charters

The world number one was defeated in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after a hip injury.

Judy Murray says her son Andy is assessing his options ahead of the US Open after the world number one crashed out of Wimbledon following a hip injury.

The tennis coach was speaking at the promotion of Andy Murray Live, where she said her son did well to get to the quarter-finals considering his injuries.

Murray was defeated by American Sam Querrey at the All England club last month but she says her son is getting back on track.

She said: "It was a very special occasion and I think Andy did very well getting to where he got to given that his preparation coming into the tournament wasn't as he would have liked it.

"But the great thing about tennis, there is always a tournament around the corner. I've seen quite a bit of him because obviously he is in London taking a well earned break.

"I'm not sure what his thoughts are about [US Open] - at the moment he is currently assessing his options in terms of what he needs to do in order for his hips to get better."

Murray was speaking at the promotion of the Andy Murray Live, with the family giving one lucky tennis fan the chance to play doubles with the world number one at the SSE Hydro.

To win the competition fans must video themselves doing keepy-ups with a tennis ball in the most creative way possible.

Murray says events like Andy Murray live will hopefully make more young people take up the sport.

She said: "It's a chance for anybody, whether you play tennis or not, to win yourselves a place at Andy Murray Live in the Hydro.

"All you need to do is to do a ten-second keepy-uppy, it can be with a bat and a ball, a biscuit tin lid and a ping-pong ball, it can be with whatever you like.

"The more creative it is the more chance you ave of winning and whoever wins will play with Andy against me and Jamie at the Hydro before Andy plays against Roger Federer."

Andy Murray Live takes place on November 7 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

