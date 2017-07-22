  • STV
Tom Daley wins gold at diving World Championships

ITV

The 23-year-old dived to his second World Championships 10-metres platform title in Budapest.

Tom Daley holds up his gold medal after diving to victory in the 10-metre platform.
Tom Daley holds up his gold medal after diving to victory in the 10-metre platform. AP

Tom Daley has won 10-metre platform gold at the diving World Championships in Budapest.

Daley won with a total of 590.95 points to second place Chen Aisen who scored 585.25 points.

Daley had an advantage of 5.7 points over the Chinese diver going into the last of six rounds.

Chen scored 106.20 to leave Daley needing his best dive of the series to win.

"When I saw Chen Aisen do his last dive, I saw the Chinese team cheering and celebrating as if they had won," Daley said.

Tom Daley performs his winning dive at the World Championships in Budapest.
Tom Daley performs his winning dive at the World Championships in Budapest. AP

"And I was like 'okay, you want to play that game? I'm going to show you what I can do too'.

"It turned me into a competitive animal. I was like 'okay, this is fun - this is what we've all been working for. Let the best man win'.

"It was a weird competitive feeling. It was like I had blinkers on."

Bronze went to China's Yang Jian with 565.15, while Briton Matty Lee was 12th.

Daley's gold medal adds to the Plymouth diver's world title he first won in 2009, aged 15.

Daley celebrates winning the men's diving 10m platform final.
Daley celebrates winning the men's diving 10m platform final. AP

His husband Dustin Lance Black, and his mum Debbie watched on in the Duna Arena as Daley won two medals in the day.

Earlier he had claimed silver in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard with Grace Reid.

Lee and Lois Toulson took silver in the synchronised 10m platform.

Daley's medal took Britain's tally from the diving pool to three.

