Eilidh Doyle named GB captain for world championships

The 400m hurdler has been elected by her fellow athletes to lead the team in London.

Lead role: Doyle will captain a 78-strong GB squad next month in London. SNS

Eilidh Doyle has been voted to lead the British team at next month's IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

The Scottish 400m hurdler was elected into the role by her teammates after completing a grand slam of medals last summer when she won Olympic 4x400m relay bronze in Rio.

"I'm absolutely chuffed to bits. It's a huge honour to have been elected by my peers as the team captain for British Athletics at London 2017," said the 30-year-old.

"To lead your team at a home world championships is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and to have your teammates vote that they want you to do it, makes it even more special."

The captaincy adds to a fine year for Doyle, who became the most decorated Scottish track and field athlete of all time in March when she won 4x400m silver at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

She leads out a 78-strong team representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the World Championships, which take place from August 4 to 13.

