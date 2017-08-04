Sir Mo Farah retains 10,000 metre championship title

He held on to gold at the World Championships at the London Stadium.

Sir Mo Farah retained his 10,000 metre World Championship title. PA

Sir Mo Farah retained his 10,000 metre World Championships title with victory on the track at the London Stadium.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, competing in his final major championship before retiring, took gold in a tight race on Friday evening.

With victory, in 26.49 minutes, the long-distance runner won his 10th straight world long-distance title.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda took silver and Paul Tanui of Kenya got bronze.

The last time Farah missed out on a major title was when he finished second in the 10,000 at the 2011 world championships.

He is set to defend his title in the 5,000 metres later in the championships.