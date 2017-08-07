  • STV
Ricky Burns to take on Anthony Croalla in Manchester

The all-British lightweight bout has been confirmed for October 7 after talks.

Ricky Burns will take on former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla in an all-British bout at the Manchester Arena.

The Coatbridge boxer, a former three-weight world champion, will face Crolla in a lightweight battle in the Englishman's home city on October 7.

Burns, Scotland's first three-weight champion, defeated Michele Di Rocco in May to land the WBA world super lightweight title.

His clash with Crolla was first discussed in July when the pair reacted on social media to the possibility of a fight.

"It's going to be a great fight," said Burns. "There was a lot of talk in recent weeks, the response we got was unbelievable. People want to see it and now the deal is done I'm looking forward to it.

"It doesn't bother me where I fight, there will be a good crowd coming down from Scotland. It's a fight the fans have been getting up for and I'm sure they will turn up in their numbers.

"When I held world titles at super featherweight and lightweight, Crolla's name was always mentioned but it never happened."

He continued: "He's a great guy and a great fighter, I don't think you'll get much trash talk in the build-up. The best man will win on the night.

"I moved up to super lightweight because the world title came up and the chance to make history was there.

"I've been making 140lb too easily and I've had enough notice for this fight and although those last pounds will always be tricky I'm happy to be back down at 135lb.

Burns added: "I'm always saying to Tony I think I've got two or three more years left. At this stage of my career I don't see the point in getting an easy win.

"I'd rather go in with a big name. If I win, I'm going to progress and hopefully get another title shot. That's the way I'm looking at it.

"Everyone keeps asking me how long I have left. The first time I take too many punches or turn up to training and don't enjoy it - that's it. I won't put myself through it. Especially with training down in Essex for 12 weeks, but at the minute I'm really looking forward to it."

The Scot has described the upcoming bout as "make or break" for both fighters.

He said: "I said to Eddie I was 100% for it but we've been waiting for a couple of weeks from their side so I don't know what's been going on.

"Crolla just fell short with Linares, although he lost twice he didn't take a beating. You've got to hold your hands up - Linares is very good.

"It's a make or break fight for the both of us. Even before I fought Di Rocco I always said I just want to take it one fight at a time."

He added: "I've been the same the whole way through my career but fingers crossed a win here can lead to bigger things.

"It's going to be hard, tough fight. The two of us will come out and go for it - the fans are the real winners."

Crolla said: "All I want to do is be involved in big fights and Ricky Burns is a three weight world champion, I've got a lot of respect for him," said Crolla.

"He's a great fighter and only lost to the very best. I've got nothing against Ricky, he's a good guy.

"But once that bell goes we'll both be willing to dig deep. I've wanted this for a long time, I can't wait."

