Laura Muir misses out on 1500m world medal in London

STV

The 24-year-old missed out on a podium place by just seventh hundredths of a second.

Laura Muir: Scottish runner finished fourth.
Laura Muir: Scottish runner finished fourth. PA

Scottish runner Laura Muir fell agonisingly short of a medal in the 1500 metres at the World Championships after finishing fourth in a thrilling sprint finish.

The 24-year-old could not hold on in the final 100m and missed out on a podium place by seventh hundredths of a second as Caster Semenya pipped her to bronze.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon took gold in a time of four minutes 2.59 secs, with America's Jenny Simpson clinching silver in 4:02.76. Muir came home in 4:02.97.

Muir was seventh in the 1500m at the Rio Olympics last year and was in third place just behind the leaders with 200m to go but faded to finish well behind Kenya's Kipyegon.

She had qualified second in the semi-final, behind Olympic champion Kipyegon, and looked comfortable in the first part of her double bid but could not last the pace at the end.

There was better news for fellow Scot, British Athletics captain Eilidh Doyle, who qualified for the 400m hurdles semi-final. 

Team mate Meghan Beesley also qualified but Jess Turner missed out.

Doyle, from Perth, said: "It's been nerve wracking getting out there - I just wanted to get the first round out of the way and get that secure qualification.

"I spent the last few days just watching everybody and it's made me hungry to get out and have my own shot."

Meanwhile, tearful Sophie Hitchon admits she blew her big chance after her hammer failure. The 26-year-old, who won bronze at Rio 2016, could only finish seventh in London on Monday.

It left her in tears on the field after she was expected to challenge for a medal on another sobering night for British hopes.

She said: "I felt like I was in better shape and if I had the rhythm I had in qualification, you don't know what could have happened.

"Of course I am (going to beat myself up about the result). That's part of my personality, maybe it comes out in me a little more and some athletes do better to hide it but I'm just really disappointed.

"I showed in qualification I was definitely in better shape. It wasn't what I wanted, I'm just sorry I couldn't produce something better.

"I don't really know why, you can speculate things here and there. We'll go back to the drawing board and start again for next year.

"I feel pressure but it's more the pressure I put on myself. I'm definitely capable of more, my coach thinks so."

But there was success for Britain's 200m sprint trio as Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake reached Wednesday's semi-finals.

It came after the struggles of their 100m colleagues, where only Reece Prescod reached the final.

Nathan Fox also failed to reach the men's triple jump final with a best leap of 16.49m, well below the 17m qualifying mark, while Jack Green did not progress past the 800m semi-final. Zoey Clark also bowed out at the semi-final stage in the women's 400m.

