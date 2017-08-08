  • STV
  • MySTV

Ricky Burns victory could pave way for world title shot

STV

The Scot faces a 'make or break' fight against Anthony Crolla in Manchester.

Ricky Burns: Scots fighter, left, is ready to get back in the ring after defeat.
Ricky Burns: Scots fighter, left, is ready to get back in the ring after defeat. SNS Group

Ricky Burns has been told he could be in line for another crack at a world title if he defeats Anthony Crolla in Manchester.

Burns has dropped to lightweight for the all-British bout on October 7 as both fighters try to rebuild their careers after recent defeats.

Burns lost his WBA super lightweight title to Julius Indongo in April, while Crolla was defeated by Jorge Linares in March.

Crolla and Burns have been tipped for a meeting in the ring several times over the years and now promoter Eddie Hearn has said the winner will be well placed for another shot at a title.

This will be Burns' first fight outside of Scotland for almost two years. 

The pair - who used to be sparring partners - are good friends but this will be put to one side come fight night.

Burns is confident he can enjoy a big night at the Manchester Arena and open up a new chapter in his career.

He said: "All I seem to be getting now from people is: 'When are you going to retire?' I still have another couple of years left in me. Nobody would know more than myself if it was time to call it a day.

"We're bringing in a dietitian - we start with him next week. He will be keeping me on track and making sure the weight is coming down gradually and properly so I don't see coming back down to lightweight as an issue.

"I have had some big nights in this division, I still have a few big nights left in me yet and I'm confident October 7 will be one."

Crolla said: "Ricky and I sparred together years ago - the last time was either 2009 or 2010. We've done quite a few rounds together. Since then we've both improved as fighters and have a lot more experience.

"There was talk of us fighting in 2011 but it'll be a better fight now. We're both more hungry and better than we have ever been.

"I look at every fight as a must-win but certainly the winner of this one is almost guaranteed another world title shot."

He added: "The loser has two choices - to retire or take that tough old road back to try to climb up to that level again.

"Me, personally, I believe I am still improving and I'm confident of winning."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.