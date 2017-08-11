British athletics to appeal Lynsey Sharp disqualification

The 27-year-old was kicked out after pushing American runner Charlene Lipsey.

British Athletics are appealing against Lynsey Sharp's disqualification from the 800 metres at the World Championships.

The 27-year-old was kicked out after pushing Charlene Lipsey when their arms interlocked on the line in the semi-final to deny her the chance of racing in Sunday's final.

But British Athletics are appealing the ruling as Sharp, who was taken away in tears, had done enough to book a spot in the final as a fastest loser.

Her time of one minute 59.47 seconds was fast enough but Sharp faces an anxious wait after being in breach of rule 163.2.

She said: "As far as I'm concerned, I can't remember anything different to any other race I've been in.

"There have definitely been times I've been affected more than I affected anyone in that race. I'll have to go back and look at it.

"I've been in a lot of scrappy races this year and would put my hands up and say I did something, but I honestly can't remember anything.

"I got kicked in the heats - it's part of middle distance running. I was so desperate to get there, I was ready to hit the floor, I didn't intentionally run into her."

Adelle Tracey also failed to qualify, despite running a personal best of two minutes 00.26 seconds, after she came sixth in the first heat while Shelayna Oskan-Clarke bowed out.

