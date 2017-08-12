Lynsey Sharp wins appeal against her disqualification

The Scottish runner was kicked out after pushing American Charlene Lipsey.

Lynsey Sharp: The runner has won her appeal to race in Sunday's final. PA

Scottish runner Lynsey Sharp has won an appeal against her disqualification and will now compete in the 800 metres final at the World Championships.

The 27-year-old from Dumfries was initially denied the chance of racing in Sunday's final after she was kicked out after pushing American runner Charlene Lipsey when their arms interlocked in the semi-final.

But British Athletics appealed the decision and the appeal was upheld meaning Sharp, who was taken away in tears after the initial decision, will run in the final as a fastest loser.

Her time of one minute 59.47 seconds was fast enough but Sharp faced an anxious wait after being in breach of rule 163.2.

She denied any wrongdoing and said: "As far as I'm concerned, I can't remember anything different to any other race I've been in,"

