Britain wins gold as Bolt injured in final major race

Usain Bolt pulled up with an injury at the last major race of his career. AP

Great Britain triumphed with a stunning gold as Usain Bolt was halted by an injury at his last major race at the World Championships in London.

The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pipped the United States to gold in a world-leading 37.47 seconds at the 4x100m relay.

Their victory came as Bolt's glittering career ended in agony after he pulled up his anchor leg and collapsed to the track.

He was unable to make it to the finish line and was pictured curled up in pain and misery on the track after the race's end.

Team GB celebrate their gold at the 4x110m men's relay. AP

It came after Sir Mo Farah missed out on his dream of a second gold at the 5,000 metres after coming in second.

The athlete admitted that he was disappointed to bow out with silver as he prepares to end his track career.

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris took the gold.

Farah had already won the 10,000m last week with the 34-year-old the only GB athlete to have won an individual honour at the home championships.

Farah leaves the track with his children after taking silver in the Men's 5000m . AP

Speaking afterwards, he s said: "It's been amazing. It's been a long journey but it's been incredible. It doesn't quite sink in until you compete here and cross the line - I had a couple of minutes to myself - that this is it.

"To be honest with you it takes so much out of me. It's not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realised. Tactically, I was trying to cover every move."