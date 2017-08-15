Zoey Clark: Medal gives me belief to achieve more success

The Aberdeen athlete will use World Championships success to spur her on.

Aberdeen's Zoey Clark believes her World Championships silver medal can give her the confidence to take further strides in her career.

The 22-year old enjoyed a stunning end to the Championships in London as part of the 4x400m relay team that took a silver medal on the closing night of the games.

Clark said she's still adjusting to being a medal winner, and being only the sixth Scot to have a World Championships medal, but now has a taste for success that will drive her on to even better performances.

"It was crazy when it happened," she told STV. "I couldn't quite believe that I won a World Championship medal and I'm still in shock so it's not really sunk in yet.

"I wasn't really aware of it until I got informed but obviously Scottish athletics is doing great at the moment. We've got so many athletes coming through so I'm sure that number is going to rise pretty soon.

"It gives you so much belief. Obviously as an athlete you dedicate so much time and that's the moment it's for.

"You want to win the medals, want to be on that podium and actually having achieved that it just gives you real hunger for more.

"I've definitely got confidence if I've already got a World Championship medal and I know I've got the ability to run well."

Clark only learned she would be part of the team the morning before the race and admitted that the season had far outstripped her expectations.

"At the beginning of the season I wasn't even necessarily sure that I would be at the World Championships and I was thinking I might have an outside chance of a relay spot.

"Going in and making the semi-final of the individual and actually having a silver medal, if you had told me a few months ago I wouldn't have believed you."

Medal success means that the spotlight will be turned on Clark when the Commonwealth Games come around next year and she said that she wouldn't rule out further progress on the Gold Coast.

"I think I've definitely come on a lot this season, with this medal, and things are looking good," she said. "It's a while away and I still have winter training ahead of me.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen but I'm going to go give it my best and I've got a real chance of making a final or, you never know, even more than that."