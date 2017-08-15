  • STV
  • MySTV

Zoey Clark: Medal gives me belief to achieve more success

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle tyrone smith tyrone smith

The Aberdeen athlete will use World Championships success to spur her on.

Aberdeen's Zoey Clark believes her World Championships silver medal can give her the confidence to take further strides in her career.

The 22-year old enjoyed a stunning end to the Championships in London as part of the 4x400m relay team that took a silver medal on the closing night of the games. 

Clark said she's still adjusting to being a medal winner, and being only the sixth Scot to have a World Championships medal, but now has a taste for success that will drive her on to even better performances.

"It was crazy when it happened," she told STV. "I couldn't quite believe that I won a World Championship medal and I'm still in shock so it's not really sunk in yet.

"I wasn't really aware of it until I got informed but obviously Scottish athletics is doing great at the moment. We've got so many athletes coming through so I'm sure that number is going to rise pretty soon.

"It gives you so much belief. Obviously as an athlete you dedicate so much time and that's the moment it's for. 

"You want to win the medals, want to be on that podium and actually having achieved that it just gives you real hunger for more.

"I've definitely got confidence if I've already got a World Championship medal and I know I've got the ability to run well."

Clark only learned she would be part of the team the morning before the race and admitted that the season had far outstripped her expectations.

"At the beginning of the season I wasn't even necessarily sure that I would be at the World Championships and I was thinking I might have an outside chance of a relay spot. 

"Going in and making the semi-final of the individual and actually having a silver medal, if you had told me a few months ago I wouldn't have believed you."

Medal success means that the spotlight will be turned on Clark when the Commonwealth Games come around next year and she said that she wouldn't rule out further progress on the Gold Coast.

"I think I've definitely come on a lot this season, with this medal, and things are looking good," she said. "It's a while away and I still have winter training ahead of me. 

"I'm not sure what's going to happen but I'm going to go give it my best and I've got a real chance of making a final or, you never know, even more than that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.