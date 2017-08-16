New Dundee Stars coach relishes side's underdog status
Canadian Omar Pacha has taken up a coaching and general manager role on Tayside.
New Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha is relishing his side's underdog status as they look to make the Elite Ice Hockey League play-off finals for a second season in a row.
Former Manchester Storm player-coach Pacha has completed his transition from the rink to the bench by taking up a coaching and general manager role in Tayside.
The Stars were the only Scottish participants in last season's play-off finals weekend after upsetting Braehead Clan 6-1 in the quarter-finals.
Pacha is confident his side will be a force once again this time out despite possessing a lower budget than some of their Elite League rivals.
"We are going to have a young, exciting team," said the Canadian.
"We are going to have a hard-working team and the guys are always going to compete hard for 60 minutes.
"We are the underdogs this year, but that is a role everybody loves to have and I think we can run with it."
He added: "There are teams that do recruit and spend a lot more money than the Dundee Stars, but for me, that's never been an excuse.
"I've always seen that as a challenge, and that's what I want on the ice. I think if we do that success will come."
Stars' competitive season begins on September 2 when Belfast Giants visit Dundee Ice Arena for a Challenge Cup clash.
Their first game of the 2017/2018 Elite League season begins with an away trip to Sheffield Steelers on September 19.