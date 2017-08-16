New Dundee Stars coach relishes side's underdog status

Canadian Omar Pacha has taken up a coaching and general manager role on Tayside.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5542710089001-new-dundee-stars-coach-relishing-underdog-status.jpg" />

New Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha is relishing his side's underdog status as they look to make the Elite Ice Hockey League play-off finals for a second season in a row.

Former Manchester Storm player-coach Pacha has completed his transition from the rink to the bench by taking up a coaching and general manager role in Tayside.

The Stars were the only Scottish participants in last season's play-off finals weekend after upsetting Braehead Clan 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Pacha is confident his side will be a force once again this time out despite possessing a lower budget than some of their Elite League rivals.

"We are going to have a young, exciting team," said the Canadian.

"We are going to have a hard-working team and the guys are always going to compete hard for 60 minutes.

"We are the underdogs this year, but that is a role everybody loves to have and I think we can run with it."

He added: "There are teams that do recruit and spend a lot more money than the Dundee Stars, but for me, that's never been an excuse.

"I've always seen that as a challenge, and that's what I want on the ice. I think if we do that success will come."

Stars' competitive season begins on September 2 when Belfast Giants visit Dundee Ice Arena for a Challenge Cup clash.

Their first game of the 2017/2018 Elite League season begins with an away trip to Sheffield Steelers on September 19.