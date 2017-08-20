Sir Mo Farah wins final track race in Great Britain

The 34-year-old British runner won the 3000m at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

Mo Farah won his final track race in Great Britain in style. PA

British runner Sir Mo Farah has completed his final track race in Great Britain by winning the 3000m at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old led going into the final lap on the Diamond League race, before stretching his lead in the final 100m, to win at a canter.

When crossing the finishing line, Farah used his famous 'Mobot' celebration to entertain the crowds, many of whom attended the meet in order to see Farah's final domestic track appearance.

Farah then paraded around the track as part of a lap of honour, clutching the Union Jack as he went.

Farah did a lap of honour. PA

Farah, who has won gold four times at the Olympics, will now switch his attention to racing on the road.

The Somalia-born runner is set to focus on marathon training after ending his track career.

He will retire from the track at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to focus on marathon racing.

Farah won Olympic gold on the track at London 2012. PA

Farah could still race in England in the future if he decides to run in the London Marathon again. He has previously competed in the spectacle, but could only manage an eight-place finish, something he will want to change.