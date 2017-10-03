Team Scotland: Full list of Commonwealth Games squads

The tournament will take place in Australia's Gold Coast in April next year.

Gold Coast: The Commonwealth Games will be held in Australia in April 2018. SNS

The countdown to the 2018 Commonwealth Games is under way with Team Scotland naming the first set of athletes who will represent them in Australia.

The Gold Coast will host the 11-day competition next April, four years after Glasgow held the event.

It will be the biggest sporting spectacular the region has seen, with more than 6000 athletes expected to take part.

A total of 70 nations will be represented across 18 different sports.

In 2014, Team Scotland were the fourth most successful country, winning 53 medals - 19 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

Their most successful overseas participation was in 2006 when Melbourne hosted the tournament. They secured 29 medals last time out in Australia.

To help keep you up to date with the squads who will be travelling down under next spring we will compile a full list of every athlete selected as and when they are announced, right here in one place.

Aquatics (21)

Hannah Miley during the women's open 200m in Tollcross in 2016. SNS

Craig Benson (Livingston/Stirling)

Mark Campbell (Peterhead/Aberdeen)

Sean Campsie (Livingston/Falkirk)

Euan Inglis (Aberdeen/Edinburgh)

Kieran McGuckin (Falkirk/Edinburgh)

Scott McLay (Perth/Stirling)

Craig McLean (Livingston/Stirling)

Craig McNally (Edinburgh/Glasgow)

Stephen Milne (Perth/Perth)

Ross Murdoch (Balfron/Stirling)

Duncan Scott (Alloa/Stirling)

Mark Szaranek (Glenrothes/Florida, USA)

Calum Tait (Milngavie/Edinburgh)

Jack Thorpe (Milngavie/Edinburgh)

Dan Wallace (Edinburgh/Edinburgh)

Kathleen Dawson (Warrington/Stirling)

Lucy Hope (Jedburgh/Edinburgh)

Keanna MacInnes (Edinburgh/Edinburgh)

Hannah Miley (Inverurie/Aberdeen)

Corrie Scott (Strathaven/Edinburgh)

Cassie Wild (Edinburgh/Mold)

Lawn bowls (10)

Alex ‘Tattie’ Marshall MBE will make his sixth Commonwealth Games appearance. SNS

Caroline Brown (Motherwell/Motherwell)

Lesley Doig (Strathmiglo/Newburgh)

Claire Johnston (Irvine/Auchinleck)

Stacey McDougall (Dalkeith/Woodburn)

Kay Moran (Glasgow/Shell Cove, New South Wales)

Darren Burnett (Arbroath/Arbroath)

Ronnie Duncan (Bonnyrigg/Lasswade)

Paul Foster (Troon/Troon)

Alex Marshall (Tranent/Tranent)

Derek Oliver (Cockenzie/Cockenzie)

Squash (2)

Alan Clyne in action during the Commonwealth Games in 2014. SNS

Alan Clyne

Greg Lobban

Boxing (9)

Reece McFadden in action during the Commonwealth Games in 2014. SNS

Aqeel Ahmed

Mitchell Barton

Nathaniel Collins

John Docherty

Scott Forrest

Reece McFadden

Robbie McKechnie

Stephen Newns

Vicky Glover

Para Bowls (7)

David Thomas and Irene Edgar plays a shot at Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre. SNS

Robert Barr

Martin Hunter

Mike Nicoll

Michael Simpson

David Thomas

Irene Edgar

Sarah Jane Ewing

Shooting (11)

Caroline Brownlie at the Barry Buddon Shooting Centre in Carnoustie. SNS

Aedan Evans

Calum Fraser

David McMath

Ian Shaw

Neil Stirton

Sandy Walker

Caroline Brownlie

Jen McIntosh

Seonaid McIntosh

Sharon Niven

Linda Pearson

Triathlon (4)

Grant Sheldon will take part in Australia next spring. SNS

Marc Austin

Grant Sheldon

Karen Darke

Beth Potter

Weightlifting (4)

There will be four Scots chalking up in Australia. SNS