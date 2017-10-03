Team Scotland: Full list of Commonwealth Games squads
The tournament will take place in Australia's Gold Coast in April next year.
The countdown to the 2018 Commonwealth Games is under way with Team Scotland naming the first set of athletes who will represent them in Australia.
The Gold Coast will host the 11-day competition next April, four years after Glasgow held the event.
It will be the biggest sporting spectacular the region has seen, with more than 6000 athletes expected to take part.
A total of 70 nations will be represented across 18 different sports.
In 2014, Team Scotland were the fourth most successful country, winning 53 medals - 19 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.
Their most successful overseas participation was in 2006 when Melbourne hosted the tournament. They secured 29 medals last time out in Australia.
To help keep you up to date with the squads who will be travelling down under next spring we will compile a full list of every athlete selected as and when they are announced, right here in one place.
Aquatics (21)
- Craig Benson (Livingston/Stirling)
- Mark Campbell (Peterhead/Aberdeen)
- Sean Campsie (Livingston/Falkirk)
- Euan Inglis (Aberdeen/Edinburgh)
- Kieran McGuckin (Falkirk/Edinburgh)
- Scott McLay (Perth/Stirling)
- Craig McLean (Livingston/Stirling)
- Craig McNally (Edinburgh/Glasgow)
- Stephen Milne (Perth/Perth)
- Ross Murdoch (Balfron/Stirling)
- Duncan Scott (Alloa/Stirling)
- Mark Szaranek (Glenrothes/Florida, USA)
- Calum Tait (Milngavie/Edinburgh)
- Jack Thorpe (Milngavie/Edinburgh)
- Dan Wallace (Edinburgh/Edinburgh)
- Kathleen Dawson (Warrington/Stirling)
- Lucy Hope (Jedburgh/Edinburgh)
- Keanna MacInnes (Edinburgh/Edinburgh)
- Hannah Miley (Inverurie/Aberdeen)
- Corrie Scott (Strathaven/Edinburgh)
- Cassie Wild (Edinburgh/Mold)
Lawn bowls (10)
- Caroline Brown (Motherwell/Motherwell)
- Lesley Doig (Strathmiglo/Newburgh)
- Claire Johnston (Irvine/Auchinleck)
- Stacey McDougall (Dalkeith/Woodburn)
- Kay Moran (Glasgow/Shell Cove, New South Wales)
- Darren Burnett (Arbroath/Arbroath)
- Ronnie Duncan (Bonnyrigg/Lasswade)
- Paul Foster (Troon/Troon)
- Alex Marshall (Tranent/Tranent)
- Derek Oliver (Cockenzie/Cockenzie)
Squash (2)
- Alan Clyne
- Greg Lobban
Boxing (9)
- Aqeel Ahmed
- Mitchell Barton
- Nathaniel Collins
- John Docherty
- Scott Forrest
- Reece McFadden
- Robbie McKechnie
- Stephen Newns
- Vicky Glover
Para Bowls (7)
- Robert Barr
- Martin Hunter
- Mike Nicoll
- Michael Simpson
- David Thomas
- Irene Edgar
- Sarah Jane Ewing
Shooting (11)
- Aedan Evans
- Calum Fraser
- David McMath
- Ian Shaw
- Neil Stirton
- Sandy Walker
- Caroline Brownlie
- Jen McIntosh
- Seonaid McIntosh
- Sharon Niven
- Linda Pearson
Triathlon (4)
- Marc Austin
- Grant Sheldon
- Karen Darke
- Beth Potter
Weightlifting (4)
- Zach Courtney
- Scott Wilson
- Jodey Hughes
- Lisa Tobias