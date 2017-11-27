Australia win first Ashes test by ten wickets over England

Opening pair of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft recorded an unbroken 173.

Australian batsmen David Warner (right) and Cameron Bancroft celebrate after Australia won on Day 5 of the First Test match between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane. PA

Australia have won the first Ashes test by 10 wickets after the opening pair of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft recorded an unbroken 173 to clinch victory at the Gabba in Brisbane.

England went into the fifth day amid reports that Jonny Bairstow had been censured by the England and Wales Cricket Board over an alleged altercation in Perth before the series began.

Asked is the off-field incidents had distracted the England team, captain Joe Root said: "The story over Jonny - I think a mountain's been made out of a molehill as far as that's concerned, we've just got to move on and concentrate on our cricket as a squad.

"We've prepared very well in the warm-up games, played three days of excellent cricket and it's about making sure it's five days next week."

Speaking to Australia's Channel 9, Warner, who finished on 87 not out, hailed his "great partnership" with Bancroft as key to the win.

"It was fantastic out there to have a good dig together and build a great partnership and get us across the line without losing a wicket," he said.

"So that's what we cherish ourselves on, coming out and being disciplined and trying to get the job done as best as possible."