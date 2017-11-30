Team Scotland name 35 more Commonwealth Games athletes

Six past medallists and 21 debutants added to squad for 2018 games in Australia.

Beth Potter: Will compete in the triathlon at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. SNS

Team Scotland have announced a further 35 athletes who will represent the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

British champion Vicky Glover headlines a list of 21 debutants by becoming the first Scottish female boxer to fight in Commonwealth competition.

Beth Potter, who competed in the 10,000m at Rio 2016, will make her debut at the games after recently completing a transition to the triathlon.

Glover forms part of a nine-strong boxing line-up. Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Reece McFadden pulls on the gloves once more, while Samoa 2015 Youth Games champion John Docherty steps up to the senior ranks.

Paralympic Games gold medallist Karen Darke will race on the Gold Coast when para-triathlon makes its Games debut, with the Inverness-based athlete looking to build on a series of achievements including climbing Mont Blanc using solely the power of her arms.

An eleven-strong shooting squad includes Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Ian Shaw, who joins Alex Marshall as the just the second Scottish athlete to participate in six Commonwealth Games, and five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Jen McIntosh, who will compete alongside younger sister Seonaid.

The selections take the Team Scotland squad to 68, with more athletes to be named next month.