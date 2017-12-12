Scotland name track and field athletes for 2018 games

Eilidh Doyle leads 25 athletes heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Eilidh Doyle: The 400m hurdler competed under her maiden name in Glasgow. SNS Group

Team Scotland have named the 25 athletes who will compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.

The squad includes 19 athletes who competed at Glasgow 2014, delivering the best medal haul in 20 years.

The group is headed by Eilidh Doyle, who will be looking to land her third successive 400m hurdles Commonwealth Games medal.

Doyle is joined by fellow Glasgow 2014 medallists 800m runner Lynsey Sharp and hammer thrower Mark Dry.

There are high hopes for Callum Hawkins, whose fourth place finish in the marathon at the World Championships last year equalled the best every British performance in the event.

Robbie Simpson will also compete in the event after success as a mountain runner.

Andrew Butchart, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell and Lennie Waite will carry Scottish hopes in the endurance events.

Scotland will have its first competitor in the heptathlon for 20 years after 17-year old Holly McArthur qualified, while Beth Potter will compete in triathlon as well as 10,000m.

The nation will be represented by three high jumpers, Allan Smith, David Smith and Emma Nuttall, while Jax Thoirs is selected for his second games in the pole vault.

Also confirmed for Gold Coast are boxer Sean Lazzerini, gold medallist for Team Scotland at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games, and men's beach volleyball pairing Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki.

Athletics squad

Chris Bennett

Andrew Butchart

Mark Dry

Callum Hawkins

Guy Learmonth

Chris O'Hare

Robbie Simpson

Allan Smith

David Smith

Jax Thoirs

Jake Wightman

Amy Carr

Zoey Clark

Eilidh Doyle

Rachel Hunter

Sammi Kinghorn

Maria Lyle

Holly McArthur

Kirsten McAslan

Eilish McColgan

Emma Nuttall

Lynsey Sharp

Kelsey Stewart

Stephanie Twell

Lennie Waite

Beach Volleyball

Seain Cook

Robin Miedzybrodzki

Boxing