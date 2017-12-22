Beach volleyball pair secure Commonwealth Games spot

Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts will compete for Scotland on the Gold Coast next year.

Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts have been awarded one of 12 spots to compete at the Commonwealth Games. Alistair Devine

Scottish beach volleyball pair Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts have qualified for next year's Commonwealth Games.

A disappointing third place finish at September's qualifying event had left the duo with a nervous wait.

Their early season form - which included gold on home sand at the European Zonal Event on Portobello Beach and personal best finishes at FIVB World Tour events in both Sydney and Agadir - was enough to secure a wildcard berth.

Beattie, 32, and Coutts, 47, will now compete when the sport makes it debut at the Games on Australia's Gold Coast in April.

Beattie said: "We have had a long wait but we trusted in the hard work we had put in, on and off the court, and now it has been absolutely worth it to be confirmed as the first ever women's team to be selected to represent Team Scotland in beach volleyball.

"To get this opportunity is a huge reward for us, our team and our sport but we are not just satisfied with qualification, we want to be the best we can possibly be when we get to the Gold Coast and now we can look forward to our preparations for that."