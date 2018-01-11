Bobby off the beat in quest for bowls gold in Australia

Police officer Darren Burnett is looking to follow up on his Glasgow 2014 success.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5707672596001-bowling-bobby-hoping-to-beat-the-commonwealth-competition.jpg" />

The norm when taking leave from work is to put your feet up and relax.

Police officer Darren Burnett's time off this year will instead bring with it arguably greater pressure than his day job, however, as he heads to Australia's Gold Coast to compete for his country in bowls.

Burnett, who works the beat in Arbroath, will travel Down Under in April to represent Team Scotland in bowls at his fifth Commonwealth Games.

One of the nation's top medal hopes after claiming gold in Glasgow 2014, the father-of-two says while it is hard at times to juggle his dual roles, he is confident in his ability to beat all in front of him.

He said: "It gets difficult to juggle both things, I am a police officer first and foremost and I have to do the bowls around that.

"It's going to be very tough but I know when we compete at our best we can these medals and that's what we are ultimately going there to do.

"After Glasgow, we got a real lift off of that. It's important we keep that going so the younger generation coming into our sport have something to look up to and ultimately achieve."