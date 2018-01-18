Josh Taylor announces fight with Humberto Soto in Glasgow

The undefeated Scot will come up against the Mexican two-weight world champion in March.

Date: Taylor will be back in action on March 3. SNS Group

Josh Taylor has announced that he will fight Mexican veteran Humberto Soto in Glasgow in March.

The 26-year-old 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner will put his WBC super-lightweight Silver belt on the line against a 37-year-old two-weight world champion.

Soto has held the WBC super featherweight title and the WBC lightweight title in his 21-year professional career and has won 66 of his 77 fights with 36 of those wins coming by knockout.

Taylor, who has won all of his 11 fights since turning pro, is aiming to land a world title fight in the near future and will see a fight against another experienced fighter as a step towards that aim, following his defeat of Miguel Vazquez in November.

The fight will headline a card at the SSE Hydro on March 3 that also features Joe Ham, Jason Easton and Charlie Flynn.

