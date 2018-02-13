Eve Muirhead: Curlers enter Olympics with heads held high

The Scottish women will start their medal hunt on Wednesday after the men's side.

Eve Muirhead says Scotland's curlers will open their 2018 Olympics campaign with their heads held high on Wednesday.

The female athletes, who are representing Team GB, won the European Championships in Switzerland last November.

Skip Muirhead believes that success will drive her team on when they sweep into action against Olympic Athletes from Russia on Wednesday at 5.05am GMT.

They also have the previous memories from 2014's Winter Olympics when they won bronze in Sochi.

"I think it's a massive help having won a medal before," Muirhead told STV. "It was the best moment of my life, you just can't buy that experience.

"It will help us knowing we are capable of doing well but it's going to be hard work.

"As a player and as a team, all we can do is produce medals. Being the current European champions puts us into the Olympic games with our heads held pretty high.

"Yes, it maybe does add a bit of pressure but deep down you realise that you are capable of winning those medals so it really helps.

"We're really looking forward to it, we've worked really hard these last few years and last few months. When it comes around it'll be heads down and all focus on the games."

Murihead will be joined by fellow Scots Kelly Schafer, Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams while the men's team will be made up of skip Kyle Smith, his brother Cammy and Eve's brothers Thomas and Glen Muirhead.

The men's side take on Switzerland just after midnight before facing Canada in session two at 11.05am GMT.

