Christie crashes out of 1500m speed skating semi-final

Andy Coyle

The Scot was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after another crash at the Winter Olympics.

Nightmare: Christie crashed in her semi-final.
Nightmare: Christie crashed in her semi-final. SNS

Elise Christie's Winter Olympics nightmare continued in Pyongcheang as she was stretchered out of the Gangneung Ice Arena after a crash in the 1500m semi-final.

Christie had suffered a fall in the 500m final just a few days earlier and the Great Britain medal hope was aiming to reach the final in the longer distance.

She was trying to move into second place when she collided with China's Li Jinyu and crashed into the barriers, where she received medical treatment before being carried out on a stretcher.

GB Chef de Mission Mike Hay said: "She took a heavy fall into the barrier.

"I've spoken to the performance director, Stewart Laing, who is in the ambulance with her on the way to hospital but it's too early to tell - she's going to have scans and we will see exactly what the story is.

"I saw her being carried off and a doctor is also in the ambulance with her but it's too early to tell, we've got to give them a chance to scan and see.

"It's tough but right now it doesn't really matter about the race or whatever, it's really her health we're concerned about and the scan will tell us."

The British Olympic Association has announced that an x-ray has shown no broken bones.

The crash leaves the 1000m as Christie's last chance of a medal after travelling to South Korea with the aim of landing a trio of wins.

Christie's team-mate Charlotte Gilmartin, who also crashed out of her semi-final, said: "It looks like it's her foot, ankle, but I haven't had a chance to speak to her.

"I'm just hoping it's an impact thing that's shocked her but she doesn't stay down for nothing. It's horrendous. I really feel for her. I just hope it's nothing major and the 1000m is all to play for."

