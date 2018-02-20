Elise Christie returns to ice to compete in 1000m heats

The speed skater says she will do her best to take part in Tuesday's events following injury.

Elise Christie will be looking to lead the way during this week's events. PA

Elise Christie will return to the ice ahead of Tuesday's speed skating 1000m events at the Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old was stretchered out of the 1500m semi final at the weekend after suffering a fall and damaging the soft tissue in her ankle.

She faced a late fitness test to determine whether she would return in time for what is her last chance at Olympics glory this year.

Christie also crashed out of the 500m final earlier in the competition which followed her 2014 disappointment in Sochi when she was disqualified.

Posting a video on social media early on Tuesday morning, the speed skater said: "I'm just about to leave to go down to the ice rink and try to compete today.

"I skated this morning for the first time and it went quite well considering the circumstances. I'm looking forward to seeing if I can get out there to race today."

Christie exercised on a stationary bike in flip flops on Monday due to the swelling on her ankle but briefly returned to the ice on Monday to test the conditions.

The 1500m events conclude on Thursday in PyeongChang.

