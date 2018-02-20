Elise Christie's Winter Olympics end in disqualification

Christie finished in second place in her race but was disqualified following a review.

Elise Christie's Winter Olympics are over after she was disqualified from the 1000m heats.

Christie had arrived in South Korea with hopes of medals in three events but after crashing out of the 500m final, she crashed again in the 1500m semi-finals on Saturday and injured her ankle.

Despite soft tissue damage to her ankle, she passed a late fitness test to pursue success in her final event. However, it was to end in disappointment and in dramatic fashion.

Within seconds of the race starting, Christie crashed again but the race was restarted because the fall occurred on the first lap.

After the restart, Christie came from last place to finish second and though that she had ensured progression to the next stage.

However, after the 27-year old had left the ice, a video review by judges found that she had bumped Holland's Anna van Ruijven and she was disqualified from the event.

Christie suffered similar disappointment at the Sochi games four years ago when she was disqualified from all three events.

She told the BBC: "It's not good. I have some ligament damage. I was given the advice 'you can choose whether you want to race or not', all these risks. And I thought 'I'm at the Olympics, I've trained years for this, I'm going to give it a go'. That's what I did.

"I crashed on the first start. Someone actually hit my ankle when that happened. I was in a lot of pain. I thought maybe I can't do this now. I thought about the adrenaline and how that might take over. And it didn't. I was in a lot of pain. I thought 'just do what you can do' and I thought 'I'll move up and I moved up'.

"I thought I made some really good moves and was quite happy that I'd managed to qualify (finishing second) with such a bad ankle.

"Got my first ever yellow card, which I'm not really sure why. It's not my decision, it's not in my control. I have to take whatever the referee gives me. That's that."

Kilmarnock's Kathyrn Thomson also failed to progress, finishing third in her heat.