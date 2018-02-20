  • STV
  • MySTV

Elise Christie's Winter Olympics end in disqualification

STV

Christie finished in second place in her race but was disqualified following a review.

Out: Christie was disqualified from the 1000m.
Out: Christie was disqualified from the 1000m. SNS

Elise Christie's Winter Olympics are over after she was disqualified from the 1000m heats.

Christie had arrived in South Korea with hopes of medals in three events but after crashing out of the 500m final, she crashed again in the 1500m semi-finals on Saturday and injured her ankle.

Despite soft tissue damage to her ankle, she passed a late fitness test to pursue success in her final event. However, it was to end in disappointment and in dramatic fashion.

Within seconds of the race starting, Christie crashed again but the race was restarted because the fall occurred on the first lap.

After the restart, Christie came from last place to finish second and though that she had ensured progression to the next stage.

However, after the 27-year old had left the ice, a video review by judges found that she had bumped Holland's Anna van Ruijven and she was disqualified from the event.

Christie suffered similar disappointment at the Sochi games four years ago when she was disqualified from all three events.

She told the BBC: "It's not good. I have some ligament damage. I was given the advice 'you can choose whether you want to race or not', all these risks. And I thought 'I'm at the Olympics, I've trained years for this, I'm going to give it a go'. That's what I did.

"I crashed on the first start. Someone actually hit my ankle when that happened. I was in a lot of pain. I thought maybe I can't do this now. I thought about the adrenaline and how that might take over. And it didn't. I was in a lot of pain. I thought 'just do what you can do' and I thought 'I'll move up and I moved up'.

"I thought I made some really good moves and was quite happy that I'd managed to qualify (finishing second) with such a bad ankle.

"Got my first ever yellow card, which I'm not really sure why. It's not my decision, it's not in my control. I have to take whatever the referee gives me. That's that."

Kilmarnock's Kathyrn Thomson also failed to progress, finishing third in her heat.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.