Scottish curlers book spot in Olympics semi finals

The women progress but the men face a play off if they are to follow suit.

Eve Muirhead clinched victory for Team GB's Scots. PA

Team GB's women's curling team defeated reigning champions Canada to progress into the semi finals of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Skip Eve Muirhead hit the winning shot as her team of Scots won 6-5 in Pyeongchang early on Wednesday morning.

Canada won gold in both the men's and women's competitions in Sochi four years ago.

The men's team, also made up of all Scots, face a play off if they are to replicate the women's success in South Korea.

They were comprehensively beaten 10-4 by the United States in their 12th round robin session.

Skip Kyle Smith called it quits with two ends still to go when USA picked up four points in the eighth.

Switzerland now stand between the men's side and the semi finals of the competition. They will take them on at 00.05am on Thursday morning.

The men's semi finals will be held later in the day while the women's will take place on Friday.

"It was a disappointing performance to be honest," Smith told BBC Sport. "Sometimes it's just not your day.

"We struggled to create anything. We got a couple of fortunate steals, but we didn't make enough of the simple shots and gave away a few simple twos and threes.

"It's almost the same situation as today - we have to win [against Switzerland.] It's how we will be approaching things."

