Men's curlers crash out of Olympics after play-off defeat

The team of Scots lost 9-5 to Switzerland in South Korea early on Thursday morning.

Kyle Smith Kyle Waddell, Cameron Smith and Thomas Muirhead during their play off with Switzerland. PA

Great Britain's men's curling team are out of the Winter Olympics after losing to Switzerland 9-5 in a play-off clash.

Victory was needed for the team of Scots to advance to a semi-final bout with Sweden on Thursday evening.

Kyle Smith's rink began well, only for the Swiss to claim the ninth end 5-0 and take an unassailable advantage.

The result means Smith, his brother Cammy, Kyle Waddell and Thomas Muirhead will finish fifth.

They had chances in the contest against a team they had already beaten in the round-robin phase. Kyle Smith's perfectly-weighted final stone on the eighth end gave his side a 5-4 advantage with two ends remaining.

But Switzerland scored a remarkable five in the ninth end as skip Benoit Schwarz sent his final stone through two guards to dislodge another British stone for an astonishing turnaround.

"We gave it our best shot but that's the dream over," the skip said. "We started off very strong and we put ourselves in a great position and a couple of missed shots were the difference in the game.

"They are a good aggressive team and when they make a lot of shots it is hard to defend against. It's a sore one, we gave ourselves the chance of making the semi-finals but we couldn't make it happen."

Team GB's men's coach Viktor Kjell said: "We are very disappointed and I thought we were the better the team the whole game but they stepped it up.

"I just don't know what happened in that ninth end. We missed four or five shots in a row and you cannot afford to do that at this level.

"I thought we'd almost got away with it and then he plays a pistol shot and walks away with a five."

Switzerland will next play Sweden in the semi-finals on Thursday evening.