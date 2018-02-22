  • STV
  • MySTV

Elise Christie: Referee penalised me for my own safety

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scottish speed skater suffered despair in all three of her Winter Olympics events.

Speed skater Elise Christie believes the referee may have dished out the penalty that brought her Winter Olympics to a close in a bid to prevent her suffering further injury.

Triple world champion Christie was left injured after crashing out of her first two events on the ice.

Yet, despite suffering ankle ligament damage the Scot returned days later to compete in the Pyeongchang 1000m heats.

Christie thought she had overcome the adversity by securing progress via a second-place finish.

But the 27-year-old was to be penalised in the aftermath, and saw her Games come to an end after a yellow card.

Asked to explain why she had been penalised, Christie said: "Well, this Games and the last Games have had the same referee. I am not a heavily penalised skater.

"I've probably had two [penalties] outside of the Games and I think most of them have been from the same referee.

"That penalty in particular, it shouldn't have been a penalty.

"I believe that because when I had the crash at the start he was advising me to get off for my own safety.

"I don't believe he thought it was safe for me to carry on. He's looking at out for my well being, I can't fault him for that.

Christie's heartbreak in South Korea continued the Livingston athlete's personal Games woe, having also failed to medal in Sochi four years previously.

But she is determined to ensure it is third time lucky when the Games move to Beijing in 2022.

She added: "I will do it in Beijing, I've just got to wait four more years to be in the limelight again unfortunately."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.