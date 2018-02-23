Team GB's curlers suffer Olympics semi-final defeat

The Scottish women's side will now play to win the bronze medal on Saturday.

Anna Sloan (left) and Eve Muirhead suffered defeat in South Korea. SNS

Eve Muirhead and her team of Scottish curlers have missed out on a place in the final of the Winter Olympics, losing 10-5 to Sweden.

Representing Team GB the women's side will now take on Japan for the bronze medal in Peungchang on Saturday.

It was a disappointing result for the Scots who had set their sights on bettering their achievements in Sochi four years ago when they came third.

A short final shot from skip Muirhead in the seventh end gifted the Swedes a three against the hammer and effectively ended the semi-final contest.

Along with Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray they were always up against it taking on Anna Hasselborg's Sweden, who capitalised on some ponderous play to establish an early lead.

Muirhead briefly drew her team level after the fifth but her dismal seventh meant that once again she will have to be content with bronze at best.

"The Swedish girls were on fire," she told the BBC. "I missed a couple of key draws and you can't afford to do that.

"We're absolutely gutted. We trained hard for the last three or four years to be in that position and unfortunately today we were just outplayed.

"But still got a medal to play for so of course we'll be giving it our all tomorrow.

"As a team we are a very strong unit. Of course it will take a little bit of time to get over this loss but we've got 24 hours until tomorrow night and we will support each other as best we can.

"Any semi final that you lose is very, very hard. As a team I thought we had a good opportunity out there tonight but unfortunately we were on the back foot from the start. And against such a strong team it's hard to grind back."

The third place play off will start at 11.05am on Saturday.

