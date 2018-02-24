Josh Taylor faces new opponent after Soto pulls out

Humberto Soto was injured in sparring and has been replaced by Winston Campos.

Change: Taylor will now fight Campos. SNS Group

Josh Taylor has announced a late change of opponent for his title fight in Glasgow on March 3 after Humberto Soto was forced to withdraw.

The 26-year-old 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner was set to put his WBC super-lightweight Silver belt on the line against two-time world champion Soto but the 37-year-old Mexican has been injured in sparring.

He will be replaced by Nicaraguan fighter Winston Campos. The 25-year-old southpaw has 30 wins from 38 fights and was last defeated in 2013.

Taylor said on social media: "Unfortunately my opponent for next Saturday, Humberto Soto, has been injured in sparring.

"I will now be defending my WBC Silver title against Winston Campos.

"I'd like to thank my team and the WBC for ensuring I had a quality replacement at such short notice.

"Next Saturday is going to be a great night for Scottish boxing and I'm looking forward to putting on a career best performance."

Taylor, who has won all of his 11 fights since turning pro, is aiming to land a world title fight in the near future and had seen the challenge of former world champion Soto as a significant step towards that aim

The fight with Campos will headline a card at the SSE Hydro on March 3 that also features Joe Ham, Jason Easton and Charlie Flynn.