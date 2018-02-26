Ronnie Clark aims for world title after surprise win

The Dundee boxer says his IBF European belt is just the beginning.

Dundee's Ronnie Clark has said that he has his mind set on becoming world champion after upsetting the odds to win an IBF European belt.

The 33-year old was an underdog against highly-rated Zelfa Barrett when the super-featherweights met in the ring on Saturday but Clark was the winner on points after a bruising affair, lifting the first belt of his boxing career.

The former world champion kickboxer said he was always confident he could surprise Barrett but was still coming to terms with his success.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "It was a really tough fight, a good fight. Real, like the fans want.

"It's not every day you can say you're European champion. It's amazing. It's an upset. I said before, and I didn't want to be arrogant or rude because Zelfa Barrett was and is still a good fighter, but I just know where I'm at.

"I said that the only person that would beat Ronnie Clark is Ronnie Clark and that was what was going on in the past. I was going to fight to have fun and I said at the press conference at this fight: 'I'm not here to fight, I'm here to win'.

"I could almost feel people's hearts dropping but it wasn't a mind game or anything, it was true.

"As long as I stay true and work hard, everything will come.

"I put the picture on my Facebook page and I woke up in the morning and I had 1000 like. I went to breakfast with my manager and said 'I've never had 1000 likes in my life'."

Clark insists that he won't rest on his laurels and is aiming become a world champion, saying he has complete belief he can achieve his aim.

"I'm succeeding and I will continue to succeed," he said. "Just keep these doors open and if you don't I'll open them.

"When I kickboxed I said I was going to become a world champion. When I went into boxing I said I would achieve the same and win a world title in boxing.

"I am 100% I will win a world title. 100%.

"People will say 'Och, he's crazy' but I know I'm true and if I say something's going to happen then it's going to happen."