Glasgow to host European Indoor Athletics Championships

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Emirates Arena will welcome the best on the continent for the 2019 event.

Star: Laura Muir is expected to compete at the event. SNS Group

Glasgow has been named as the host city for the 2019 European Indoor Athletics Championships.

The prestigious three-day event will be held at the Emirates Arena from March 1-3 next year.

The competition is returning to the city for the first time since 1990 and will draw some of the best athletes in the world, including home-grown star Laura Muir.

Muir took the headlines at the 2017 championships in Belgrade with two gold medals after outstanding performances in the 1500m and 3000m.

Over 600 athletes are expected to attend from over 45 countries, with the anticipated number of spectators being 18,000 over the three-day event.

Billy Garrett, director of Sport and Events at Glasgow Life and co-chair of the Glasgow 2019 Steering Committee, said: "We are delighted to be hosting the European Indoor Athletics Championships 2019. This will be one of the biggest events on the athletics calendar and is sure to further enhance Glasgow's reputation as a world-class destination for international sporting events.

"We can't wait to welcome the 700 athletes and 18,000 spectators to the city and we are confident that the people of Glasgow will stay true to form and welcome the visiting representatives from the 45 countries with the warmth and friendliness for which the city is renowned.

"We are sure that the success of these championships will be another hugely positive step for Glasgow on its ever-developing and outstanding sporting journey."

Cherry Alexander MBE, Major Events director at British Athletics and Head of Competition for Glasgow 2019, said: "The turn-out for the Muller Indoor Grand Prix last weekend in Glasgow showed exactly why we are so excited to be bringing the European Indoor Championships back to Scotland - the crowd were terrific and the venue served us brilliantly on all things operations, both of which were conducive to the athletes performing outstandingly.

"The 2014 Commonwealth Games was an insight into just how well Scotland can play host to international sporting events, and I am sure that Glasgow 2019 will be another step forward in cementing Scotland's status as a first-class deliverer of world-class sporting events."

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland's Director of Events, said: "The countdown has well and truly begun for the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships, which will see world-class athletes compete in our world-class venue, the Emirates Arena in March next year. Hosting this major athletics event is a further testament to Scotland's global credentials as the perfect stage for events."

