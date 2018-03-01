Laura Muir wins bronze at World Indoor Championships

The bronze is Great Britain's first medal of the championships.

Laura Muri: Won bronze medal. PA

Scottish runner Laura Muir has won bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships 3,000m contest.

The 24-year-old from Milnathort in Kinross finished the race on a time of 8:45.78 which gave her third behind winner Genzebe Dibaba and runner up Sifan Hassan.

Ethiopian runner Dibaba finished on a 8:45.05 and Hissan from the Netherlands finished on 8:45.68.

The bronze won by Muir is Great Britain's first medal of the championships.

Winner Dibaba is also the world record holder for that distance.

