Laura Muir ready to take on the world after indoor silver

Fellow Scots athlete Eilidh Doyle also bagged a medal on Saturday night in Birmingham.

Laura Muir: Won silver in the 1500m. PA

Laura Muir fired a warning to her rivals and insisted she has announced herself on the global stage after a gutsy 1500 metres silver at the World Indoor Championships.

The 24-year-old, who took 3000m bronze on Thursday, finished behind Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba who claimed a double after also wining the 3000m.

Muir was the second Scottish star to win a medal during a frantic evening in Birmingham after Eilidh Doyle clinched 400m bronze.

Muir's medals followed her double European gold in Belgrade a year ago and she believes she has arrived as a contender.

She said: "Yeah, I think so. At the European Indoors I made quite a big statement but that was on the European stage.

"The world stage is completely different, running against the Africans, but I have shown I can definitely mix it with them and come up with the goods.

"It's such a good confidence boost. I know I've been there or there abouts, it was about time I got on the podium. It was just a matter of when."

Muir, who finished in four minutes 06.23 seconds, overtook Sifan Hassan on the final lap after the Holland runner finished ahead of her in the 3,000m.

She was forced to get a £1500 taxi from Scotland to Birmingham on Wednesday after her flights were cancelled due to the snow.

Muir added: "Yeah, it does feel a long time ago. Walking to the vet school in the snow, driving down the M6, it's crazy where I've come in three days.

"I can't wait to get back to my friends and family and show them the medals.

"I'm on a flight tomorrow evening, whether that will happen I don't know. It may well be a taxi again. Hopefully the flight should be alright."