Josh Taylor extends winning record to defend WBC title

'Tartan Tornado' needs just three rounds to defeat stand-in opponent Winston Campos.

Josh Taylor knocked Winston Campos down twice in the second round. SNS Group

Josh Taylor enjoyed an impressive WBC silver super lightweight title win over stand-in opponent Winston Campos at the Hydro in Glasgow.

The Nicaraguan was a late replacement for veteran Humberto Soto, who was injured while sparring.

However, the 'Tartan Tornado' adapted to the change of challenger with no problem and had Campos down twice in the second round before referee Victor Loughlin called a halt in the next round with Campos struggling again.

Taylor, 27, extended his unbeaten record to 12 fights as his career continues on an upward curve, although he will soon find more capable opponents.

The Prestonpans boxer said he was happy with his performance.

He told Channel 5: "It didn't faze me at all. I just reverted back to my amateur days, you never know who you are fighting until the day before.

"I just used that experience and used it well. So it didn't faze me at all and it didn't change my mindset one bit. I just kept on going.

"I thought I was pretty good, I was boxing pretty nice, I was nice and calm.

"I just had a look in the first round and started getting my flow quickly. I relaxed into the fight really quickly, so yeah it was good."

The Scot reiterated his belief that he is on the way to the top of his trade.

He said: "I believe in my ability, I always have. I always believed I can be world champion and I can go to the top.

"I believe I will be a world champion."