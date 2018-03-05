Injured Andy Murray sees reign as British number one end

Kyle Edmund has overtaken the Scot to end his twelve-year stint on top of the rankings.

Andy Murray has been sidelined from competitive action since hobbling out of Wimbledon. SNS

Andy Murray's near 12-year reign as British number one has come to an end after Kyle Edmund overtook him in the rankings.

The injured Scot has slipped to number 29 in the world after the 500 points he collected for winning last season's Dubai Championships expired, while Edmund is up to a career high 24th.

Murray had held the number one spot since July 10, 2006, when at the age of 19 he overtook Greg Rusedski after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined from competitive action since hobbling out of Wimbledon last year and is currently rehabilitating following hip surgery.

Australian Open semi-finalist Edmund says the accomplishment feels somewhat diluted given Murray's stint on the sidelines, with the Englishman insisting he cannot wait for his Davis Cup teammate to return to action.

He said: "It is humbling to become the British number one and, perhaps unwittingly, as Andy has dropped down in rankings due to his injury.

"As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs.

"Wishing Andy a speedy recovery and I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come.

"I'll continue to work hard and represent Great Britain as best as I can."