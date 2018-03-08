  • STV
Dundee squash star feared tropical disease would end career

Fit-again Lisa Aitken hopes to win two medals at next month's Commonwealth Games.

Representing your country at the Commonwealth Games is a proud feeling for every athlete.

But squash player Lisa Aitken has more reason than most to savour the moment when she pulls on the Scotland vest in the Gold Coast.

The Dundonian's career came to shuddering halt three years ago.

She contracted Dengue fever - a mosquito-borne tropical disease - while competing at the Malaysian Open and was left sidelined by the illness for two and a half years.

The 28-year-old says her ordeal has given her a greater appreciation of being able to make a living from the sport.

Aitken said: "There were definitely times where I thought I'm never going to be able to train again, let alone compete.

"It all happened really quickly, the symptoms only last 2 to 3 weeks thankfully, then after that it really was just a case of chronic fatigue that set in.

She added: "It is a whole new level of gratitude just to be able to get up, to train, to be healthy, to be happy - i just feel very grateful to be able to compete at this level in the sport."

Thankfully Aitken, who is competing at this week's North of Scotland Open in Aberdeen, has got her career back on track.

She's won two world tour title events, and is up to 58th in the world rankings.

"The year has gone really well for me," she said. "I think after just over a year back on tour it was important not to try and force things too quickly.

"All my training has been around peaking during the next couple of weeks."

Having competed at the 2010 Delhi Games, Aitken can't wait to sample the Commonwealth atmosphere again in Australia, where she will contest across three events: women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

She added: "In to the second week of the games we have the doubles, which is where we are really looking to target the medals.

"To come home with two medals is definitely the target."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.