Glasgow announced as venue for new ATP tournament

Andy Murray could make his return to action in Scotland at the new competition.

Opportunity: Murray could make his return in Glasgow. PA

The Lawn Tennis Association has announced Glasgow will be the venue for a new ATP Challenger tournament next month.

As part of a move to provide competition ahead of the grass court season, the LTA has scheduled two new tournaments, in Glasgow and Loughborough, and Andy Murray could make his long-anticipated return in one of the competitions.

Murray is nearing fitness after undergoing surgery on a hip injury and is expected to begin on-court practise later this month.

The opportunity for the Scot to make his competitive return on home soil could come next month, with the ATP event to be held from April 28-May 6 at the Scotstoun Tennis Centre.

Both tournaments will be staged on indoor hard courts, featuring a 32 singles main draw and 32 qualifying draws with 16 doubles teams.

Leon Smith, LTA Head of Men's Tennis and Davis Cup Captain, said: "It's great news that we're creating more playing opportunities for British players in the UK.

"These Challenger events are invaluable in providing high-quality match experience as well as the opportunity to build up important ATP ranking points.

"Hopefully we can see some high-level performances from our Brits at these events."

