Callum Skinner relishing role as Scotland's cycling star

The track cyclist is one of Scotland's main medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games.

Track cyclist Callum Skinner is relishing the pressure of carrying Scottish medal hopes into the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old won gold as part of GB's record-breaking sprint team and silver in the men's individual sprint at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Such displays ensure Skinner will head to Australia's Gold Coast this week to compete at his second Commonwealth Games as one of Team Scotland's main podium contenders.

Skinner, from Edinburgh, says he's been dealing with the weight of expectation since Chris Hoy's retirement five years ago.

He said: "The pressure has shifted - before, I had a lot of pressure trying to keep the Olympic roll from Beijing and London going.

"When Chris Hoy retired it was my job to slot in and they are big shoes to fill.

"The pressure has shifted again, people expect a bit more from me, but it's always been there and I am still relishing it."

At the recent World Championships, Skinner sat out the team sprint to take part in the kilometre event in a bid to improve his start ahead of next month's Games.

While he failed to qualify for the final, his performances have left him confident as Scotland's band of competitors head to Australia.

Skinner added: "The World Championships didn't go exactly how I would have liked, but in terms placing for the Commonwealth Games it went okay.

"I'm looking to build on the Worlds by showing what I can do at the Gold Coast.

"I'm aiming for a medal, the Aussies will be the ones to beat plus you've got my English former teammates, and New Zealand consistently do well in the sprint events.

"It's a tough competition, some other sports it's maybe not as competitive but when it comes to cycling all the big hitters are there."